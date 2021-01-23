Hardaway recorded 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-4 FT) and two rebounds in 38 minutes during the 122-117 win over San Antonio on Friday.

Hardaway had another strong game to continue his bounce back efforts in the win Friday. The guard had posted a goose egg two matches prior and is now averaging, 20 points, 2.5 rebounds and one assist in the past two matches during his resurgence. Hardaway has been a consistent producer during the season and should be back to his old ways. He will be viable moving forward.