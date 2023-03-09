Hardaway totaled 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-12 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Pelicans.

Nine of Hardaway's 17 points came in the final period on 3-of-5 shooting from the three-point line as he went just a combined 3-of-8 through the first three quarters. He added five assists on the night, which trailed only Luka Doncic for the team lead while also grabbing two steals for the second straight game. Hardaway has shot the ball well so far this month, averaging 17.5 points per game on 54.8 percent shooting from the field and a very strong 60.6 percent from beyond the arc.