Hardaway chipped in zero points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 victory over the Clippers.

Hardaway tallied 16 points in each of his two appearances prior to Tuesday's game, but he was unable to convert any of his seven field-goal attempts during the narrow win over the Clippers. However, it was slightly encouraging to see him log a season-high three steals Tuesday. He's been held under 10 points in four of his seven appearances this month and has averaged 8.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 22.4 minutes per game during that time.