Hardaway tallied 36 points (13-24 FG, 10-18 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-113 win over the Heat.

The 29-year-old returned from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury to score 36 points in 33 minutes. Hardaway has been lights out from the field over his last five games, averaging 25.2 points and 4.6 three-pointers while shooting 54.4 percent in that span. He'll look to stay hot Thursday at home against the Nets.