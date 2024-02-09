Hardaway totaled 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 30 minutes in Thursday's 122-108 win over the Knicks.

Hardaway continues to led the Mavs' bench in scoring this scoring. His 17.9 points per game entering Thursday's contest is his highest season average since the 2018-19 season when he averaged 19.1 points per game as a member of the Knicks. How Hardaway's production and usage on offense changes with Dallas' acquisition of P.J. Washington, however, will be something worth monitoring over the next week.