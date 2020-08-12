Hardaway scored 24 points (6-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding four rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 134-131 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The 28-year-old continues to be feast or famine in Orlando --Hardaway has dropped at least 20 points in four of seven games since the restart, but he's only managed to score 18 points in total in the other three contests. With the Mavs locked into the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis could well be rested in the regular-season finale Thursday against the Suns, potentially opening the door for Hardaway to put together one more strong performance before the playoffs.