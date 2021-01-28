Hardaway posted 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss to the Jazz.

Hardaway has looked comfortable across the past five games, as he's averaging 18.6 points on splits of 47/39/91. In fantasy, he'll remain a scoring specialist -- one who derives much of his value from three-point shooting. Wednesday was Hardaway's fifth performance of the season with at least four made triples.