Hardaway posted 19 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-104 loss to the Jazz.
Hardaway has looked comfortable across the past five games, as he's averaging 18.6 points on splits of 47/39/91. In fantasy, he'll remain a scoring specialist -- one who derives much of his value from three-point shooting. Wednesday was Hardaway's fifth performance of the season with at least four made triples.
