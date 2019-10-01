Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Hoping to secure starting spot
Hardaway indicated that he hopes to win a starting spot for the Mavs, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports. "Look, it matters," Hardaway said of whether he starts. "If an NBA player says it doesn't matter - it matters. But at the same time, you have to pick your battles."
While the Mavs have a pair of guaranteed starters in Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, the rest of the starting five is still very much up in the air. Hardaway will be in the thick of the competition for a spot on the wing, though coach Rick Carlisle indicated Monday that Dallas may not have permanent starters outside of Doncic and Porzingis. After arriving in Dallas last season, Hardaway started 17 of 19 games and averaged 15.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.
