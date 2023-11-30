Hardaway is questionable for Friday's game versus the Grizzlies due to back spasms, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
It's unclear when Hardaway suffered his back injury, but it could cause him to miss his first game of the season Friday. If Hardaway is ruled out, Jaden Hardy, Seth Curry and Josh Green are candidates to receive extended minutes.
