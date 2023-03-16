Hardaway (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Hardaway was held out of Wednesday's game with a bruised left calf but managed to log a full practice Thursday before being handed a questionable designation. Considering his participation in practice, Hardaway seems to be leaning toward playing Friday. If that were to be the case, he would likely step into a larger role within the Dallas offense considering Luka Doncic (thigh) is out and Kyrie Irving (foot) is questionable.
