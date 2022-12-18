Hardaway is questionable for Monday's matchup against Minnesota due to an illness.

Hardaway hasn't missed a contest since Oct. 25, but he's in danger of sitting out Monday due to an illness. He's started 12 straight games, posting 16.9 points during that stretch, so his potential absence would be a huge blow to the Mavericks, who may also be without Davis Bertans (illness), Luka Doncic (quad) and Dwight Powell (thigh).