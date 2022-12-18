Hardaway is questionable for Monday's matchup against Minnesota due to an illness.
Hardaway hasn't missed a contest since Oct. 25, but he's in danger of sitting out Monday due to an illness. He's started 12 straight games, posting 16.9 points during that stretch, so his potential absence would be a huge blow to the Mavericks, who may also be without Davis Bertans (illness), Luka Doncic (quad) and Dwight Powell (thigh).
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Limited production against Cavs•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Shooting stroke returns Monday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Stays hot in road victory•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Excels from deep in win•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Lights it up from deep in loss•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 22 points in starting role•