Hardaway had 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist Friday in a 99-86 win at New York.

Two days after shooting 30 percent from the field at Boston, Hardaway shot 5-of-9 against his former team. He now owns an average of 17.9 points and a 52.4 field-goal percentage across Dallas' past 10 games. Though he offers very little elsewhere, Hardaway is great value for teams needing boosts in the shot categories.