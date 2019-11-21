Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Inserted into starting lineup
Hardaway will start Wednesday's game against Golden State.
Hardaway will get the start in place of Seth Curry, who's out with an illness. Across 13 games this season, Hardaway's averaging 10.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 threes and 1.5 assists in 22.2 minutes.
