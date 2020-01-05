Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Chance to return Monday
Hardaway (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Hardaway missed the last three games with the left hamstring injury but may be able to retake the court versus Chicago. The 27-year-old was able to participate at practice over the weekend and appears close to a return, even if he can't play Monday.
