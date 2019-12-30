Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Departs with hamstring injury
Hardaway left Sunday night's game against the Lakers with a left hamstring injury and will not return, Tim McMenamin of ESPN reports.
Hardaway pulled up lame during the first quarter and limped directly to the locker room. He should be considered day-to-day until the Mavs, who play next on Tuesday night, issue an update. Prior to exiting Sunday, Hardaway had two points and one rebound in seven minutes of action.
