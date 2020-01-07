Hardaway poured in 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and added four rebounds, two assists and a steal in just 22 minutes Monday during the Mavericks' 118-110 victory over the Bulls.

Hardaway (hamstring) was firing on all cylinders early after missing the last three games, accounting for 14 of the Mavericks first 26 points without missing a shot. Hardaway was then blown by defensively on a couple of possessions and looked to be winded, which could explain his lack of production after that first quarter. No injury aggravation was reported, so the scorer will look to inherit his full role Wednesday when the Nuggets come to town.