Hardaway compiled 25 points (9-13 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one assist in 23 minutes during Saturday's 141-121 victory over Golden State.

Hardaway had the hot hand Saturday, pouring in six triples from just eight attempts. The scoring was fantastic but unfortunately, he added just one assist. This was about as empty a fantasy line as you will see and is certainly a reason Hardaway is not a must-roster player. He has the ability to score in bunches but on the nights his shot is not dropping, he has very little to fall back on.