Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Drops in 22 points
Hardaway tallied 22 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 129-114 loss to the Lakers.
Hardaway scored at least 15 points for the third straight game despite the blowout loss. He has looked good since returning from injury and has been a top-100 player over that period. His fantasy value is heavily reliant on scoring and threes as well as the fortunes of others. Head coach Rick Carlisle is not afraid to go with the hot hand on any given night which does make Hardaway a tough player to hold in standard leagues.
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Doesn't miss a beat•
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Will play Monday•
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Gets green light•
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Upgraded to probable•
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Chance to return Monday•
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Remains out Saturday•
