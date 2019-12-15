Hardaway Jr. had 28 points (11-22 FG, 6-14 3PT), five rebounds and three assists in 42 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 overtime loss against the Heat.

Hardaway has always been a streaky shooter and the best example of that has been what he has done over his last three games, scoring 29, two, and 28 points respectively. He can score in bunches and should remain productive as a starter moving forward, but his inconsistencies and efficiency issues -- he is making just 37.3 percent of his three-point shots -- could conspire a bit against his upside.