Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Explodes for 28 points
Hardaway Jr. had 28 points (11-22 FG, 6-14 3PT), five rebounds and three assists in 42 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 overtime loss against the Heat.
Hardaway has always been a streaky shooter and the best example of that has been what he has done over his last three games, scoring 29, two, and 28 points respectively. He can score in bunches and should remain productive as a starter moving forward, but his inconsistencies and efficiency issues -- he is making just 37.3 percent of his three-point shots -- could conspire a bit against his upside.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Hits rock bottom Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Explodes for 29 points•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Gets hot from deep•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Shooting drops off in loss•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Will stick in starting five•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Scores season-high 31 points•
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...