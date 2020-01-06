Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Gets green light
Hardaway (hamstring) will play Monday against Chicago, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hardaway was upgraded to probable earlier in the day, and the team has since cleared him to take the court Monday evening. He's missed the last three games while dealing with a hamstring strain and figures to resume his starting role.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Will play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Upgraded to probable•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Chance to return Monday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Remains out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Without timetable for return•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Out Thursday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...