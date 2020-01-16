Hardaway tallied 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added six rebounds, two assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 127-123 victory over the Kings.

Hardaway rebounded from a couple of 12-point games and turned in his second-highest scoring game of the month. In six games since returning from a hamstring injury, the 27-year-old is averaging 15.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in 28.2 minutes.