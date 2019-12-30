Hardaway (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Hardaway strained his hamstring during Sunday's game against the Lakers, leaving his status for Tuesday's game in question. He'll likely test the issue out during shootaround before his availability is determined. Should Hardaway be unavailable, Seth Curry and JJ Barea would be candidates to see an uptick in minutes.