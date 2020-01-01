Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Out Thursday
Hardaway (hamstring) will not play Thursday against Brooklyn.
It'll be the second consecutive absence for Hardaway, who tweaked his hamstring against the Lakers on Sunday. Jalen Brunson started in Hardaway's place Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Officially questionable•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Departs with hamstring injury•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Drills six triples in victory•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Sharp from the field•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Scores 27, drains seven treys•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...