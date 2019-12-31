Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Out Tuesday
Hardaway (hamstring) won't play in Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
A hamstring injury will prevent the 2013 first-round selection from appearing Tuesday, as it'll also mark his first absence of the season. With Hardaway out Tuesday, Seth Curry is a prime candidate to garner a start and could likely see a heavy workload versus the Thunder.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Officially questionable•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Departs with hamstring injury•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Drills six triples in victory•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Sharp from the field•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Scores 27, drains seven treys•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Explodes for 28 points•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...