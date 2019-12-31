Play

Hardaway (hamstring) won't play in Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

A hamstring injury will prevent the 2013 first-round selection from appearing Tuesday, as it'll also mark his first absence of the season. With Hardaway out Tuesday, Seth Curry is a prime candidate to garner a start and could likely see a heavy workload versus the Thunder.

