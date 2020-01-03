Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Remains out Saturday
Hardaway (hamstring) is has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 27-year-old will be sidelined for his third straight contest after suffering the hamstring injury last Sunday. Hardaway is making progress and participated in most of Friday's practice, but the majority of the work was non-contact. Jalen Brunson, Delon Wright and Seth Curry are all in the mix for expanded minutes in his absence.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Without timetable for return•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Out Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Out Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Officially questionable•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Departs with hamstring injury•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Drills six triples in victory•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...