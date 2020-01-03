Hardaway (hamstring) is has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 27-year-old will be sidelined for his third straight contest after suffering the hamstring injury last Sunday. Hardaway is making progress and participated in most of Friday's practice, but the majority of the work was non-contact. Jalen Brunson, Delon Wright and Seth Curry are all in the mix for expanded minutes in his absence.