Hardaway Jr. had 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 110-107 loss against the Clippers.

Hardaway has scored in double digits in each of his last eight games since returning from a three-game absence and he has done it at an acceptable rate -- he is making 47.0 percent of his shots and 42.9 percent of his three-point attempts during that span. He should remain productive ahead of Thursday's road matchup at Portland.