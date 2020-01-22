Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Scores 13 points
Hardaway Jr. had 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-7 3PT, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 110-107 loss against the Clippers.
Hardaway has scored in double digits in each of his last eight games since returning from a three-game absence and he has done it at an acceptable rate -- he is making 47.0 percent of his shots and 42.9 percent of his three-point attempts during that span. He should remain productive ahead of Thursday's road matchup at Portland.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...