Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Scores 27, drains seven treys
Hardaway generated 27 points (10-21 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 117-98 win over the 76ers.
Hardaway has been very solid since entering the starting lineup for good back on Nov. 20. He's never shy about shooting and he has been converting at a high clip from beyond the arc, though Hardaway also contributes very little beyond scoring and threes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Explodes for 28 points•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Hits rock bottom Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Explodes for 29 points•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Gets hot from deep•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Shooting drops off in loss•
-
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Will stick in starting five•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...