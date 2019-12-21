Hardaway generated 27 points (10-21 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 117-98 win over the 76ers.

Hardaway has been very solid since entering the starting lineup for good back on Nov. 20. He's never shy about shooting and he has been converting at a high clip from beyond the arc, though Hardaway also contributes very little beyond scoring and threes.