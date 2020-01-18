Hardaway Jr. had 29 points (9-16 FG, 5-8 3PT, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 120-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

Hardaway Jr. has been on fire since returning from a three-game absence in late December and early January, making 48.9 percent of his field goals and 42.9 percent of his three-point attempts. A higher efficiency will likely represent a boost to his upside, since most of Hardaway's value comes from his scoring totals. For what is worth, he is shooting a career-best 39.1 percent from deep this season.