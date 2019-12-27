Hardaway Jr. had 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3PT) and three rebounds in 28 minutes during Thursday's 102-98 win over the Spurs.

Hardaway Jr. has dealt with some inconsistencies when it comes to his scoring, but he has scored in double digits in five of his last six contests while topping the 15-point plateau in three straight matches. He should be Dallas' third-best scoring option behind Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, but he might see an increase on his usage if Porzingis is forced to miss time due to a sore foot. Despite his role, he should remain a decent fantasy asset due to his scoring volume.