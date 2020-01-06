Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Upgraded to probable
Hardaway (hamstring) is probable for Monday's game against Chicago.
Hardaway was earlier deemed questionable, but it now looks as though he'll be ready to roll for Monday. Expect confirmation fro the Mavs closer to tipoff.
