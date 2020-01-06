Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Will play Monday
Hardaway (hamstring) is available to play Monday against Chicago, dd reports.
As anticipated, Hardaway will finally return to the court following a three-game absence due to a left hamstring strain. It's presumed that the Michigan product will resume a normal workload and start versus the Bulls on Monday, with Seth Curry likely coming in off the bench.
