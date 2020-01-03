Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr.: Without timetable for return
Hardaway (hamstring) remains day-to-day without a timetable for a return, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hardaway will miss his second straight game Thursday due to a left hamstring strain, and according to coach Rick Carlisle, "Obviously on [Hardaway and Kristaps Porzingis] we've got to get it right." Without Hardaway in the fold, Jalen Brunson, Delon Wright and Seth Curry are all candidates to see extended run.
