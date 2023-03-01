Hardaway recorded 16 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 124-122 loss to the Pacers.

Hardaway is on a heater. Over the last three games he has drilled 56 percent of his threes. He's also providing good volume, as the 30-year-old hit at least four triples in each of those games. With his 36 minutes Tuesday, Hardaway topped 30 minutes for the first time since returning from his hamstring injury, which kept him out for two games. He still hasn't rejoined the starting lineup, but with his playing time restored, he can provide a boost for fantasy managers looking for three-point shooting.