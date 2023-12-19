Hardaway registered eight points (3-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Monday's 130-104 loss to the Nuggets.

The Mavericks were run out of the building Monday in what was a 26-point loss. Hardaway's minutes suffered as a result, and his shot really let him down. That has been a common theme lately, as Hardway is shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from beyond the arc in six December showings.