Hardaway is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers with a cervical strain, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hardaway has played a significant role for the Mavericks, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to take the court for Game 6. If he's unable to play, Seth Curry could see an uptick in usage for Dallas.
