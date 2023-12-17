Hardaway produced 25 points (8-21 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 131-120 win over the Trail Blazers.

Hardaway led all bench players in Saturday's game in scoring and rebounds while leading the Mavericks in threes made and ending as one of two players with 25 or more points in the victory. Hardaway has been stellar off the Dallas bench this season, tallying 20 or more points in seven contests including in three of his last four games. Hardaway has been strong from deep as of late as well, connecting on at least four threes in four of his last five outings.