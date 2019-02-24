Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Leads team with 22 points
Hardaway tallied 22 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 27 minutes in Saturday's 125-109 loss to the Jazz.
With Luka Doncic (ankle) sidelined, Hardaway picked up most of the slack in Dallas' offensive attack on Saturday. While h;s recorded seven straight double-digit scoring totals since joining the Mavericks, he hasn't exactly lit up the boards with the same fervor he demonstrated in his tenure with the Knicks. Hardaway's output will be hampered by Doncic's excellent play, but he should still do enough to be a fantasy-relevant player in the second half of the season.
