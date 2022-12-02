Hardaway supplied 26 points (9-20 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 40 minutes during Thursday's 131-125 overtime loss to the Pistons.

Hardaway finished second on the team in scoring while connecting on a season-high six threes. Hardaway has scored 20 or more points along with five or more threes in two straight contests.