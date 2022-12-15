Hardaway closed with three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 105-90 loss to Cleveland.

Hardaway had scored in double figures in seven of his eight appearances prior to Wednesday's matchup, but he didn't see many looks from the floor against the Cavaliers. He converted just one of his five field-goal attempts while failing to prop up his fantasy value with much production in secondary categories. Over his 10 appearances since taking on a starting role, he's averaged 17.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 28.4 minutes per game.