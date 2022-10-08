Hardaway (undisclosed) compiled eight points (2-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and a pair of assists over 15 minutes in his preseason debut Friday versus the Magic.

Hardaway underwent a procedure on his foot during the latter half of the 2021-22 campaign and missed the remainder of the season as a result. After sitting out the preseason opener, Hardaway has officially returned to the hardwood and should assume a key bench role for the Mavericks this season.