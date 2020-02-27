Mavericks' Tim Hardaway: Logs 17 points in win
Hardaway had 17 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT) and two rebounds over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 109-103 win against San Antonio.
Hardaway had a slightly inconsistent start to the season, but he's come alive on the scoreboard in recent games, logging double-digit point totals in the past 10 contests. The 27-year-old is averaging 21.3 points per game over his past 10 appearances.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...