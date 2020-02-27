Hardaway had 17 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT) and two rebounds over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 109-103 win against San Antonio.

Hardaway had a slightly inconsistent start to the season, but he's come alive on the scoreboard in recent games, logging double-digit point totals in the past 10 contests. The 27-year-old is averaging 21.3 points per game over his past 10 appearances.