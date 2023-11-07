Hardaway closed with 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds in 31 minutes during Monday's 117-102 victory over Orlando.

Hardaway is bombing triples, connecting on 38.5 percent of 9.3 three-point attempts per game. Additionally, he's showing some bounce attacking closeouts and running in transition for the Mavericks. Hardaway is an underrated veteran scoring component, even if threes are his only source of value.