Hardaway had 25 points (9-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists across 40 minutes Friday in a 125-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Hardaway utilized his 40 minutes of playing time by making seven three-pointers. Across 39 games this season, he has scored more than said tally during two other matchups and shot over 10 treys five times. The short sample size also shows Hardaway is currently on pace to finish with career highs in three-pointers made (3.0) and attempted (7.6).