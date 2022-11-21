Hardaway ended with two points (0-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 98-97 loss to the Nuggets.

Hardaway couldn't buy a bucket in the loss, going 0-of-9 from the floor. After scoring in double-digits in two straight games prior to Sunday, Hardaway reminded everyone just how futile his value can be when it comes to fantasy leagues. Despite a few strong efforts thus far, he currently sits outside the top 200, making him nothing more than a situational streamer.