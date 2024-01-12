Hardaway will start Thursday's game against the Knicks, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Luka Doncic is sitting out with an ankle sprain, and it's unclear if he'll be able to return Saturday against the Pelicans. In four starts this season, Hardaway holds averages of 17.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.8 three-pointers. He'll likely see a healthy supply of shot attempts and minutes Thursday.
