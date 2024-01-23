Hardaway will come off the bench while Josh Green joins the starting lineup Monday against Boston.
Hardaway returned to earth with in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers, posting 12 points on 5-for-17 shooting. Green gives the Mavericks a more defensively-oriented unit against a potent Boston lineup, albeit without Kristaps Porzingis (knee).
