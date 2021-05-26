Hardaway ended with 28 points (9-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 4-8 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 victory over the Clippers.

Hardaway kept his foot on the gas with another strong offensive game. He is rolling right now and the Mavericks are simply riding the hot hand. While the points production was once again fantastic, he did shoot just 50 percent from the charity stripe, something that both he and Luka Doncic need to rectify as soon as possible. The two teams will face off again on Friday when the Mavericks will look to build on their 2-0 series lead.