Hardaway notched 22 points (9-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and eight rebounds in 48 minutes during Thursday's 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Lakers.

Hardaway got plenty of run in the double-overtime victory, logging a season-high 48 minutes. He failed to record an assist or any defensive stats despite the massive workload, but Hardaway did pull down a season-best eight rebounds while surpassing the 20-point mark for the 11th time on the campaign. The veteran is shooting just 39 percent from the field this season, but he's provided Dallas with a constant scoring threat from deep, as he's averaging 14.0 points and 2.9 triples across 40 games.