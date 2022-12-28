Hardaway registered 11 points (4-15 FG, 3-11 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 126-121 overtime victory over New York.

Hardaway is one of the most streaky shooters in the league, and he can either wow you or frustrate you with his shooting percentages, as he's known around the league for his hot and cold streaks throughout the season. He's scored less than 12 points in two of his last four games, but he also surpassed the 20-point mark in the other two during that span, and his real value lies somewhere in between those two figures. His fantasy upside is tied almost exclusively to what he can do as a scorer, though, and he's averaging 17.0 points while shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from deep in December.