Hardaway won't return to Saturday's game against the Kings due to right hamstring tightness. He'll finish the night with six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists.

Hardaway's early exit will likely result in the Mavericks leaning more heavily on Josh Green and Reggie Bullock to provide supplementary scoring behind backcourt stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. The severity of Hardaway's hamstring issue isn't known, but given the nature of lower-body injuries, it wouldn't be surprising if the Mavericks opted to hold him out of their final two games before the All-Star break. Dallas returns to action Monday versus the Timberwolves.